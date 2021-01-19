Liquid Engine Announces New Horror Game Buried In Ice

Liquid Engine revealed their latest game as they have a new horror title inspired by The Thing on the way called Buried In Ice. The game will have you playing as the last survivor of an Antarctic base, as you are accused of destroying it and killing the crew. But you know better, as you are left unarmed against a larger threat, being the only person here who can either kill it or watch it escape to the rest of the world. The game doesn't have a release date yet, just a trailer letting us get a glimpse of what's to come.

Finish it here, once and for all, or your secret will be buried in ice, and humankind will be left with no future. In the middle of nowhere, in the coldest place on Earth, you must remember that staying outside is suicide. You need to stay warm, need to find enough gas to maintain power and heat, need food that's not contaminated by an unwelcomed "guest" – and you desperately need to find or make a weapon. Along with your physical health, you also need to take care of your mental health and that of your other crew members. Too much stress can make you crack and will result in violent behavior, like attacking other team members, destroying key equipment, or even committing suicide.

Your every decision is vital to achieving the goal of surviving and either killing this THING that's hunting you or, if you're unable to, escaping. How to achieve either of the two goals is up to you. You can act immorally and kill everyone for the sake of your own survival. Or try to save them all, which might be more difficult, but at the same time, good relationships, teamwork, wise decisions, and charisma can sometimes produce better results than a gun.

Don't forget that you've already tried to kill it once, and you've failed miserably. Be smarter this time, and don't expect it to be easy. You'll start with nothing. Staying alone too long will get you killed, and if you don't provide yourself with enough heat – you'll die. Remaining outside guarantees you'll freeze to death. And if you see too many horrible things, you'll crack and eventually commit suicide.