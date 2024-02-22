Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Little Cities: Bigger!, nDreams

Little Cities: Bigger! Announced For PSVR This March

PlayStation 5 owners will be getting their own city builder as Little Cities: Bigger! will arrive for the PSVR2 in a few weeks.

Article Summary Little Cities: Bigger! hits PSVR2 this March with next-gen enhancements.

Enhanced 4K visuals, haptic feedback, and eye tracking elevate gameplay.

Includes all DLCs like Snowy Islands, offering the full city-builder experience.

From campaign challenges to Sandbox Mode, explore diverse biomes with relaxing tunes.

VR developer and publisher nDreams announced they will release Little Cities: Bigger! for PSVR2, as the game will be released this March. This version of the game has been taken from the previous version released for Meta Quest, only with all of the bonus content released so far automatically added in, hence the Bigger aspect. As well as new 4K visuals, haptic feedback, eye tracking, and more. We have more info and the trailer here as the game will be released on March 14.

Little Cities: Bigger!

Take on a vibrant multi-island campaign of uniquely rewarding creative challenges, balancing resources, population happiness, and a slew of dynamic natural disasters (…and the occasional Yeti!). Or, relax into the endless cozy creativity of Sandbox Mode – crafting, drawing and finessing your dream islands completely from scratch. Create your dream cities with a bustling blend of shops, industry and housing and lean in to see your diorama creations spring to life. Plus, there's a huge range of Attractions to delight your tiny population, with everything from donut shops to helter skelters to towering statues available to shape a world where your Little Citizens love to live. Bring on the itty bitty bustle!

Embarking on your city creation journey has never been easier – fusing intuitive controls, drag and drop building placement and extremely satisfying bubble poppin' UI. Whether you're striving to max out your Style Rating for ultimate campaign completion, or simply seeking to de-stress with some low stakes island hopping, you'll always find a gorgeous range of biomes and environments to explore, set to a blissed-out soundtrack. Uniting over a year of delightful update content, including the wintry wonders of the Snowy Islands DLC, PS VR2 players are getting their paws on cozy creativity in its ultimate form! Plus, we've harnessed the unique power of the PS VR2 to really ramp up the relaxation with enhanced frame rate, charming visuals in 4K glory, enhanced immersion with haptic feedback and even Eye-Tracking shenanigans!

