Little Witch Nobeta Will Arrive On PS4 & Switch In 2023

Idea Factory, along with developer Pupuya Games, confirmed Little Witch Nobeta will be headed to consoles next year. The game has already been out on PC for a couple of months, receiving some pretty killer reviews. But now the team will be porting it over to both the Nintendo Switch as well as the PS4. (No word on why the PS5 was not included, but it'll probably be playable on there anyway.) You can check out the latest trailer to see how it will look when it's ported over, which ill happen sometime next Spring.

The little witch Nobeta came to an ancient castle to solve the mystery of where she hails from. After meeting a mysterious black cat, she will learn many magical spells and abilities which will prepare her for the dangers that lie ahead. What secrets are hidden in the depths of the weathered castle?

Better. Faster. Stronger. Witchier. – The castle is full of mighty monsters and even mightier bosses. As you progress, your adversaries will get stronger, so you'll need to as well. Collect Soul Essences from defeated enemies and use them to strengthen your abilities and take down the Crafted Souls!

On your journey, you may find your path blocked. Use your mastery of elemental magics to solve puzzles and unlock new areas of the castle to explore. You may even find some hidden treasure lying around. The Truth is in There – Collect items around the castle and learn more about Nobeta's dark and mysterious world.