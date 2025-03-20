Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Green Tile Digital, Locomoto

Locomoto Has Confirmed Early April Release Date

After a few months of teasing, Locomoto has an official launch date, as the team will being it to PC and Switch next month

Article Summary Locomoto, a cozy train life-sim, hits PC and Switch on April 8, 2025.

Manage and expand your train while enjoying a lush lo-fi soundtrack.

Customize the train and conductor with crafts and unique styles.

Befriend passengers, complete tasks, and discover personal stories.

Indie game developer Green Tile Digital and publisher Amplifier Studios, along with THQ Nordic, confirmed the release date for Locomoto on PC and Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a cozy life simulator where you play the conductor of a train getting people from town to town and finding out more about your passengers. After a few months of hinting at a Spring release, we now know the official launch date will be April 8, 2025. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Locomoto

Locomoto is a cozy, life-sim adventure train game where you are the conductor! Customise, manage, and expand your train, as well as tend to your colorful, furry passengers. Board your train and embark on a journey through beautiful landscapes, all while enjoying the soft, lo-fi beats of an extensive original soundtrack. Customize your train by decorating your wagons with furniture in different styles! Craft the furniture you need using resources scoured around the world. Using different resources to influence the colors of your crafted item.

Expand your train by adding more wagons, allowing more passengers to ride along! Customize your look! Choose between a great variety of animal-like features and colors, then play around with an assorted collection of clothes that you collect throughout your journey to express yourself further! Explore, interact, and engage with unique characters. Help them with their requests to gain rewards of clothes, resources, and crafting blueprints. As you befriend them, learn more about their personalities and struggles within the world.

Ensure your passengers have the best journey possible.

Invite passengers to board your train and help them reach their destinations.

Serve your passengers to make sure they're having a comfortable journey.

Tend to your train and prepare it for the next journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!