Loddlenaut Launches Free Playable Demo On Steam

Indie developer Moon Lagoon and publisher Secret Mode have released a new demo for Loddlenaut, completely free on Steam. The game doesn't even have a proper release window beyond the idea it will be out in 2023, but the team wants you to give the game a shot and see what you'll be in store for. If you haven't had a chance to check it out yet, this one is basically a cozy creature-raising survival game in which you'll be helping out some underwater creatures by cleaning up the ocean and helping them out in their development. We got more info on the game for you before you go download the demo.

"Loddlenaut is a creature-raising survival game that takes place on an ocean planet. Play as an interstellar custodian who is sent to clean up an abandoned planet polluted by a mega-corporation as you get it ready for the next company to move in. Your mission: to clean up GUP-14, a small ocean planet that was once the home of GUPPI, a mega-corporation that makes and sells everything from soda to rockets. When you first arrive on the planet, you'll find yourself amid murky waters, oil spills, and scattered junk."

"Within the polluted environments, you'll find remnants of GUPPI's buildings, ships, and machinery all sunken to the ocean floor. As you clean up their mess, explore these areas to discover clues about the company's questionable past. As you clean up the planet, you'll run into axolotl-like aliens known as "loddles." Protect them from the polluted waters and feed them aquatic fruits while you make their planet habitable again. Depending on their diet, loddles will grow in different ways and develop unique traits and abilities that will further enable them to survive on this polluted planet. When the loddles are strong enough and the waters are cleaner, release them back into the wild and watch them thrive! You may even come across eggs that you can incubate to raise more loddles."