Logitech G Reveals Logitech Chorus for Meta Quest 2

Logitech G has unveiled a brand new item for the Meta Quest 2 as players can get their hands on the Logitech Chorus. This is a brand new integrated audio solution designed for the VR headset that is designed to give you a better overall audio experience. Those who have a Meta Quest 2 know how the audio is broadcast outward to the room for everyone to hear and is somewhat directional for the player themselves to get what they need without an additional headset. But for those who are looking for that same experience amplified with better immersion, this should do the trick. The Chorus is currently on sale for $100 through their shop, as we have more details about it below.

The new Logitech Chorus reaches a new level of immersive, ultra-realistic audio thanks to a new approach to headset design with custom-tuned off-ear acoustics. Featuring an open-back design, rotating speakers, and an integrated strap solution, this new design is the optimal solution for Meta 2 Quest users, allowing them to stay cool, while moving fast and free in the Metaverse. Nothing in or around your ear interferes with your game, your workout, or your creativity. Logitech Chorus is the first high-performance off-ear audio solution designed specifically for Meta Quest 2, featuring big open-back audio drivers to create an immersive experience for the virtual world. With the premium BMR drivers, gamers will hear all the big moments and the smallest details. Custom-tuned off-ear acoustics allows you to be immersed in the virtual world, but also be aware of the real world around you. Weighing in at 6.42 oz (182 grams), the Logitech Chorus is lightweight and comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Chorus stays in place on your VR headset and never needs to be removed or unplugged. Once connected, CHORUS is fully integrated with USB-C passthrough. No separate power source is needed. Watch movies all day with the power cable attached.