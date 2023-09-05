Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: headset, Keyboard, Logitech G, Mouse

Logitech G Reveals New Line Of PRO X Accessories

Logitech G has revealed a new line of accessories for gamers, as they unveiled their PRO X line with three different colorways.

Logitech G has added two new gaming accessories to their line of PRO X gear, as players can not get a keyboard and mouse in three different colorways. As you can see below, they have launched the brand new Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse, as well as the PRO X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard, designed to complement the PRO X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset that the company released earlier this year. Both of these have been made to bring you the fastest response times possible, with some options in look and style for your own personal preferences. Both items are available on their ship right now, with the mouse going for $160 and the keyboard going for $200. You can read more about both of them below.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse combines precision, performance, and reliability, making it an indispensable advantage for elite-level gaming. State-of-the-art technologies and features include its LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches, a new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology that combines the revolutionary performance of optical sensors in speed and reliability while providing the crisp response and mechanical feel that Pros love.

The new mouse also includes the brand new HERO 2 Sensor, with tracking at over 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI. Its unique dual array design increases working range and maintains tracking performance, even when lifting or tilting the mouse. Based on feedback from pro gamers, the new PRO X Superlight retains its award-winning shape and geometry of the original PRO Superlight and also a weight of only 60 grams. Additional features include PRO-grade technology, USB-C, 95-hour battery life, POWERPLAY compatibility, a larger array size, and a best-in-class 25-kilohertz maximum frame rate. Zero-additive PTFE mouse feet deliver a smooth glide for seamless reactivity to any game.

PRO X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Like the PRO X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse, the new Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard was also designed with and for pros to deliver the highest level of competitive play. Its tenkeyless form factor features programmable keys, RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC, dedicated media controls and volume roller, and the trusted performance and reliability of Logitech G's Lightspeed wireless technology. In addition to the Lightspeed dongle, players can connect via Bluetooth or via the included USB-C to USB-A cable.

PRO X TKL features dual-shot PBT keycaps that let LIGHTSYNC RGB shine through. The standard layout allows for third-party keycap compatibility, and additional media keys create quick access while grinding, a detail many pro players requested. Plus, being tenkeyless means more room for mouse movement, an important advantage for competitive players. Players can take their game on the go with the keyboard's included carry case and choose between Tactile Switches (GX Brown), Linear Switches (GX Red), or Clicky Switches (GX Blue). For pros, the smallest setting change can make the difference between victory and second place. In the new PRO Series products, DPI, sensitivity, report rate, surface, game settings, and more are all interconnected. With G HUB updates and Onboard Memory Management software (OMM), players now have even more control and configuration capabilities:

New sensitivity UI in G HUB and OMM for configuring DPI with full presets, separate X/Y axis controls, and more.

HERO 2 sensor that can copy settings from one mouse to the other to make sure you get the exact DPI from your old mouse.

Programmable F keys as G keys on the PRO X 2 Keyboard to enable control of your whole desktop. Change mouse DPI preset, execute multibuy macros, combine spells and abilities, and even control your stream through powerful plugins, including those from Streamlabs.

