LOK Digital Confirms Nintendo Switch Release Date

After having already been released on PC and mobile devices, LOK Digital will finally come to the Nintendo Switch next month

Experience unique word-based puzzle mechanics that shape and expand the LOK creatures' world.

Features hand-drawn art, enchanting soundtrack, and rich, evolving gameplay challenges.

Created by Letibus Design, Icedrop Games, and puzzle experts Draknek & Friends.

Indie game developers Letibus Design and Icedrop Games, along with publisher Draknek & Friends, have confirmed that LOK Digital is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out for both POC and mobile for quite some time, so this is basically the team bringing it to a new console, complete with all of the updates and bonus content released for the title so far. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off how it will play on the Switch, as this version will be released on December 9, 2025.

LOK Digital

Learn world-changing words and master their mind-bending effects. Help the Lok creatures thrive in this charming puzzle adventure. Discover magical words and learn their rules as you go, as each of these words has its own special ability to change the world around you. As the game evolves and ramps up the challenge, delight in surprises as the shifting puzzles and introducing new words and unexpected ways they work together to elevate the gameplay.

Guide the newly spawned adorable LOK creatures through the expansion of their civilization and summon them when you spell the magical words. LOK creatures can only live on blackened tiles, so by solving puzzles, you're expanding their world and helping them thrive. Over the course of the game, you'll watch their civilization develop and advance. With cozy mechanics, charming hand-drawn art, and deep, mind-bending gameplay, LOK Digital invites you to tap into your logic side while curling up to enjoy the enchanting gameplay.

Intuitive mechanics and many special words to find and learn.

Elegant, hand-drawn art style and meditative, entrancing soundtrack.

Learn deep, surprising, and unexpected mechanics that simultaneously challenge and delight.

Based on the critically acclaimed puzzle book, LOK.

Published by the award-winning puzzle experts Draknek & Friends, the team behind A Monster's Expedition, Cosmic Express, Bonfire Peaks, and more.

