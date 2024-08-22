Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, Megagon Industries

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders Reveals New Gameplay Trailers

Megagon Industries revealed two new gameplay trailers for Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders at Gamescom 2024, showing off two courses

Article Summary Megagon Industries unveils thrilling gameplay trailers for Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders at Gamescom 2024.

New courses Tannenstein and Monte Guanaco showcased, featuring intense skier races and breathtaking landscapes.

Game introduces exciting online multiplayer modes: co-op and versus racing for 2-8 players.

Unlock equipment, outfits, and tricks as you ski down stunning mountain vistas in this sequel to Lonely Mountains: Downhill.

During Gamescom 2024, developer and publisher Megagon Industries revealed a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming sequel, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders. During a couple of different presentations as part of the Xbox series of showcases, we got to see two different courses take shape, as they showed off Tannenstein and Monte Guanaco with a full set of skiers going down the hill in a thrilling race to the bottom. Along with these, we also have the Narrator Trailer, which gives a bit of a tour of what to expect from the game while checking out some of the features. Enjoy the footage from everything we have here, as the game is currently slated to be released before the end of 2024.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Take a deep breath, count to three, and… go! Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game about skiing down gorgeous mountain vistas. Slice through deep snow, skitter over ice lakes, and leap into the air in spectacular jumps, all surrounded by a variety of breathtaking landscapes. Snow Riders also adds a brand new feature to the Lonely Mountains world – online multiplayer! Work your way down the mountain as a team in co-op, adding save points as you go, or compete in a breakneck race to the base in versus mode. Available for 2-8 players. Perform daredevil tricks or try to best your time for a spot on the leaderboard. Or you can take the road less traveled, discovering shortcuts as you explore the slope. Unlock new equipment, outfits, and tricks as you play! Whether you're looking for a challenge or a chilled-out vacation with friends, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is the perfect winter getaway.

A breathtaking ride down snowy mountains!

Play co-op or competitive multiplayer!

Challenge yourself or relax and explore!

Unlock new equipment, outfits and tricks as you play!

Followup to hit game Lonely Mountains: Downhill!

