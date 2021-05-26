Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 7

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Full Art cards of the set.

Solgaleo GX Full Art: While the GX Full Arts generally have yet to find their footing at this point in the Sun & Moon era, this is a nice one. It gleams nicely with its silvery texture, which makes sense for this Steel-type Legendary. Solgaleo is one of the set's mascots and this Full Art version of its card is certainly an exciting pull.

While the GX Full Arts generally have yet to find their footing at this point in the Sun & Moon era, this is a nice one. It gleams nicely with its silvery texture, which makes sense for this Steel-type Legendary. Solgaleo is one of the set's mascots and this Full Art version of its card is certainly an exciting pull. Tauros GX Full Art: Tauros is an OG classic, and its post makes it one of the more dynamic GX Full Arts of the set. The Normal-type Full Arts suffer a bit from this era's blank backgrounds, with the color here being a basic off-white, but the blue linework around Tauros makes it stand out nicely.

Tauros is an OG classic, and its post makes it one of the more dynamic GX Full Arts of the set. The Normal-type Full Arts suffer a bit from this era's blank backgrounds, with the color here being a basic off-white, but the blue linework around Tauros makes it stand out nicely. Gumshoos GX Full Art: I was critical of this set's Gumshoos GX, but the Full Art is a definite step up. It's still such a weird Pokémon, but the blue linework, which lights up when hit by light due to the card's textured foil, works nicely with Gumshoos's mostly yellow color palette. While it's still not among the most exciting pulls of the set, it's also something I wouldn't be disappointed to find in a pack.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.