Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 9

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Full Art cards of the set.

Kukui a far cry from Professor Oak, to say the least! This Professor doubles as a pro wrestler, which is funny enough, but the most hilarious thing about this guy is that he's wearing a lab coat with no shirt underneath! The audacity, you know? That alone makes this card a worthy pull, but the artwork is good too. It's a little weird that the Full Art Trainer Supporters get these detailed and patterned backgrounds, while the Full Art Pokémon GX of the time have solid colors. Team Skull Grunt Full Art: Team Skull is a gang made up of Pokémon trainers who didn't pass the Alolan challenges, and their only goal is to… well, really just to mess with better trainers. So it makes sense that the pair here look like they're in the middle of a TikTok that they asked a stranger to record for them. While these aren't the most memorable villains to grace a Pokémon card, the funky colors make this one a pretty fun pull. When it comes to the Full Art Trainer Supporters, though, Lillie is an easy shoo-in as the best, with Kukui right behind her.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the Rainbow Rare cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.