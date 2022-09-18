Loop8: Summer Of Gods Arrives In North America In Summer 2023

XSEED Games revealed that they will be bringing Loop8: Summer Of Gods to the west as it will release in North America next Summer. The time-travel RPG title will come with both English and Japanese voice acting and subtitles, depending on how you wish to experience the game, but beyond the details we have below about the story and the announcement trailer, not much else has been given out about this one. Check it out as you'll be able to get it next year on PC and all three major consoles.

A coming-of-age adventure, Loop8: Summer Of Gods follows protagonist Nini and his classmates as they try to defeat the Kegai, demonic entities who have forced humanity to the brink of extinction. Raised on a failed space station known as "Hope," Nini returns to Earth to spend his summer in Ashihara, one of humanity's last remaining sanctuaries. Gifted with "Demon Sight," Nini can use his special connection to the gods to reset the world, with each loop allowing him and his allies to relive the 8th month over and over until they get it right… or the Kegai overwhelm them entirely. Choices That Can Change the World: Loop8's emotion-driven AI system responds to every action and decision players make. Characters' emotions and stories will vary greatly based on player choices, making each playthrough wholly unique.

