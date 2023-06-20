Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, indie games, Looper Tactics, MoXiangRuGu

Looper Tactics Releases New Free Demo & Release Window

Looper Tactics has a free demo you can play right now as part of Steam Next Fest, along with the news we'll see the game later this year.

Indie game publisher 2P Games and developer MoXiangRuGu have released a free demo of Looper Tactics during Steam Next Fest and revealed the game's release window. The game takes on a couple of different genres under one table as they mix collectible card game and deckbuilding mechanics with roguelite elements to form a competitive title where you'll have to think like a toy in the box. You'll need to explore various dungeons and complete tasks within them to gain access to more powerful cards and make your figure better in battle. You can try out the game on Steam right now as it will be released sometime in Q3 2023.

"Ages ago, mages and wise men of the ancient Empire created a whole world, inhabited it with artificial souls, and put it within a box — like a toy created for the delight of capricious gods. Eventually, they realized this world could bring their own destruction, wreaking havoc on the fabric of reality itself, so they sealed this world away in an eternal cycle of death and resurrection. You are determined to stop this cycle, to break away and gain freedom for you and your world — even if that means you have to die uncountable times until you achieve it…"

"Looper Tactics is an adventure card game that mixes deckbuilding and roguelike mechanics. You have a limited time to explore a procedurally generated world and face its enemies, traps, hazards, and puzzles in increasingly difficult challenges. You are free to explore the map however you like, advancing back and forth its tiles; eventually, the challenge becomes nigh impossible — but death and failure bring a new start, allowing you to get stronger cards to build an increasingly powerful deck until you are ready to fight the ultimate battle for your freedom."

