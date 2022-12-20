Lord Of The Rings RPG Releases New Lost Odyssey Trailer

A new trailer has been released this week for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game's Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe, going over the charity side of things. The trailer, which you can see below, features Elijah Wood and the game master Kate Welch (Acquisitions Incorporated) going over the story that you will be experiencing in this event and what led to the event itself. The event will feature Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden), TJ Storm (Godzilla, Deadpool), Luke Gygax (GaryCon, GaxxWorx), and Sala Baker (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), for a tabletop showcase with the proceeds going toward Extra Life. Enjoy the trailer as the event will take place next year.

"Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe is presented by The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War (an officially licensed mobile strategy game based on the iconic trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, developed by NetEase Games), and brought to you from sponsors including Free League Publishing (Creators of hit TTRPGs like ALIEN The Roleplaying Game, Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, The One Ring, and of course the new The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game), Legion M (the world's first fan-owned entertainment company), Magpie Games (Avatar: Legends, Root The Roleplaying Game, and Urban Shadows), Spidermind Games (creator of the new technologically advanced, Dragon Eye Dice), Miniature Market (the online gaming superstore), DUST (a diverse platform for visionaries across the sci-fi community), GaxxWorx (a veteran-owned company focused on creating well-designed and fun games and gaming accessories for everyone), and Syrinscape (the app that brings immersive sound effects and music to your tabletop roleplaying games, offering unique soundscapes that will elevate your game at home the same way you'll see at-play in Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe), many of whom's games and products, you can get in the Extra Life Marketplace supporting the charity."