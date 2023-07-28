Posted in: CI Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hexworks, Lords of the Fallen

Lords Of The Fallen Releases Extended Gameplay Video

Check out the extended gameplay video for the upcomign Soulslike game Lords Of The Fallen, as the game is coming this October.

Indie game developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games have released an extended look at their upcoming game Lords Of The Fallen. The team is showing off over 17 minutes worth of footage from their upcoming Souldlike title, giving you a pretty good idea of what you'll encounter when the game comes out for PC and consoles on October 13th. They also revealed more details of everything that will be added in the upcoming special editions of the game, which we have for you down below.

"Taking place in a vast, semi-open world, the new video showcases just a few of the many diverse and harrowing environments players will journey through in their epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. With each major area interconnected with at least two others, the order in which players venture through these lands is largely up to them. However, they'll not only need to survive one world in this extensive RPG experience, but two, thanks to the game's unique dual realm mechanic. Alongside the living realm, Axiom, exists its undead counterpart, Umbral, with each realm featuring its own unique pathways, enemies, characters, and, of course, treasures. Equipped with the Umbral Lamp, players can cross over to this parallel world at any time, however, doing so will use one of their two lives. As for when a player dies in the living realm, they will automatically resurrect in the exact same spot albeit in the undead realm, for one final chance to survive… though the odds will be against them."

Lords Of The Fallen – Deluxe Edition

Lords of the Fallen game

Dark Crusader Starting Class – brandish the Dark Crusaders' iconic ensemble, including Isaac's devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armor set, and amulet*

100 Page Digital Artbook – featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen

Digital Soundtrack – lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full OST, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen

3D Model Viewer – view every in-game character model in high-resolution detail

Collector's Edition

Lords of the Fallen game

19cm Dark Crusader Figurine – admire this renowned warrior in all his glory with this finely detailed 19cm figurine

Metal Display Case – display your Dark Crusader figurine in this striking metal display case, complete with LED mood lighting and remote control

Collector's SteelBook – featuring an exclusive design

Dark Crusader Starting Class* – brandish the Dark Crusaders' iconic ensemble, including Isaac's devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armour set, and amulet

100 Page Physical Artbook – featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen

Digital Soundtrack – lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full OST, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen

3D Model Viewer – view every in-game character model in high-resolution detail

Double Sided Poster & Art Cards

Pre-orders For Both Include:

Exclusive Bronze, Silver and Gold Armour tincts

3x XP items

5x HP items

5x MP items

