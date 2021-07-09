Lorne Lanning Sends Message & Update For Oddworld: Soulstorm

An interesting development for Oddworld: Soulstorm today as Oddworld Inhabitants co-founder and president Lorne Lanning addressed the game. Lanning sent out the message you see below, along with the long list of improvements with the latest game update we have at the bottom, addressing fan concerns over the game since it was launched. It's an interesting move as we rarely see this level of attention on a single game from the powers that be beyond just sending out the patch. With any luck, this addresses all the issues that have been plaguing players.

We made a commitment to our community on April 6 that we would continue working on Oddworld: Soulstorm. In return, they have been amazing. They have provided us with valuable feedback that helped us find, recreate, and fix issues/squash bugs. We have released seven updates since our initial release. We are thrilled to say Oddworld: Soulstorm's gameplay has been refined on all platforms. No game is bug free, but the version that you can download right now for PS5, PS4, and Epic Games Store is one we are proud of and believe you will enjoy. Same goes for the PS5 and PS4 physical versions that you can buy at retailers.

If you like big suspenseful action-adventure platformers with a compelling narrative that provides you with a new lens in which to view the world around you, we hope you will give Oddworld: Soulstorm a chance. Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. And thank you for staying Odd.