Lost Ark Announces New Details For The Witcher Crossover

Amazon Games has revealed new details to their new crossover event coming to Lost Ark, as The Witcher will make its presence known. Working with CD Projekt Red, the two companies will launch a brand new limited-time crossover event in which we'll see Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Cirilla Fiona Elen Rianno, and several other Witcher characters arrive in the world of Arkesia. The event will take place in January 2023 as we'll see a new island appear called White Wolf's Haven, where players will team up with characters from The Witcher to solve the puzzle of a mysterious interdimensional vortex that has now appeared in the world. We got more info and a new video from the team talking about the crossover below, and you can find more details on the game's latest blog.

"Featuring well-known characters from the world of The Witcher, including Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold of Maribor, Dandelion, and Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, the collaboration includes voiceover work from the game's original actors in a new story set in a new world. In this unique and limited-time event, a new island, White Wolf's Haven, is a setting for merriment and festivals until a mysterious vortex suddenly appears, pausing the celebrations. As players investigate the source of the unexplained phenomenon, they encounter a visitor from a different time and place – Geralt of Rivia, the famed Witcher."

"This starts a chain of events in which the player will face the mystery of this interdimensional vortex, meeting even more visitors from another dimension along the way. In this collision between worlds, players of Lost Ark will team up with characters from The Witcher to solve a puzzle that spans time and space. The event will give players the chance to acquire special Witcher-themed items; new Witcher-themed cosmetics will be available in the store, and new character customization scars, Cards, Stronghold structures, Emojis (and more) will be obtainable for players who participate in the collaboration event."