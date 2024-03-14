Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Reveals New Details About Breaker Advanced Class

Amazon Games revealed new details about the next update for Lost Ark, as they went into detail about the Breaker Advanced Class.

Amazon Games revealed new details this week about the Breaker Advanced Class that will be coming to Lost Ark next week in a new update. As you might suspect from the name alone, this is more of a brawler when it comes to combat, very up close and demanding when it comes to the challenges of combat. The class had been designed with punch attacks and heavy blows, all of which have been inspired by boxing, along with a special control mechanism to bring some fun to the combat, which is determined based on the type of Class Engraving you use. We have snippets from the team's latest blog about the class below from their website, as it will arrive on March 20.

Lost Ark – Breaker Advanced Class

STAMINA ENERGY/SHOCK ENERGY/TENACIOUS POWER

Just like the Scrapper martial artist class, Stamina and Shock resource energy fuels one another as you use your skills. When using Stamina skills, your Stamina gauge decreases while the Shock gauge increases – and vice versa. When any skill successfully hits enemy, Tenacious Power is gained. When using your Tenacious Power meter is full, you can activate Brawl King Stance for more speedy combat. Brawl King Stance is enhanced when using the Brawl King Storm engraving and replaced with Asura State when using the Asura's Path engraving.

BRAWL KING STANCE

When Tenacious Power reaches 100%, you can switch into Brawl King Stance by pressing the Z key. When entering Brawl King Stance, Movement Skill cooldown is reset and Atk. Speed +10%. In Brawl King Stance, Basic Attack is enhanced. Upon landing the last basic attack, Stamina Skill and Shock Skill's cooldown -5%. When entering Brawl King Stance, for 10s, outgoing damage from you and your party members +6%. When using Basic Attacks while using Stamina Skill in Brawl King Stance, the final hit of the Basic Attack occurs immediately.

ASURA STATE

When Asura Energy reaches 100%, you can enter 'Asura State' by pressing the Z key. When entering Asura State, Fighting Spirit effect changes into Sura Destruction effect, and for 10s, outgoing damage from you and your party members +6%. In Asura State, basic attacks are enhanced, and damage increases based on Crit Rate. When Sura Destruction is activated, Skill Damage, including Awakening and Basic Attack skills increases. When Sura Destruction is activated, Movement Skill changes and Move Speed +15% Press X to activate Defensive Speculation. When Defensive Speculation is used, gain Push Immunity for 2s, gain Shield 40% of Max HP, and Incoming Damage -20%. When Defensive Speculation is used, when hit by a boss of a specific rank or higher, Penalty Meter -50%. After using Defensive Speculation, if you are attacked within 2s, the duration of Defensive Speculation increases by 3s 1 time. After Defensive Speculation is used, goes into Fighting Spirit Absorption state for 10s and cannot use Defensive Speculation.

