Lost Ark To Launch September Update: Chase The Storm

Amazon Games rveealed new details about the September update for Lost Ark, as players will Chase The Storm starting Wednesday

Amazon Games has revealed the latest update for Lost Ark this month, as Chase The Storm will arrive tomorrow, September 11. This update adds a number of new features and activities to do, including the new Behemoth Raid, a Weapon Transcendence, the Chase the Storm Progression Event, and several other bug fixes and quality-of-life updates. We have the dev notes below and the latest update video above, as you can read more detailed notes on their website.

Behemoth Raid – The Chaos Guardian Behemoth reigned as a symbol of fear and brutally slaughtered many in Kurzan. Behemoth has now reappeared with the Chaos Guardians, desiring the destruction of Arkesia. The 16-player raid against Behemoth grants honing materials and Weapon Transcendence to victorious players. With a limited pool of 8 revives available, players must prepare for mayhem as their group works together to fell the enormous dragon in a 2-gate raid requiring Item Level 1620.

Weapon Transcendence – Behemoth introduces a new avenue for powering up characters: Weapon Transcendence. Weapon Transcendence functions very similarly to Armor Transcendence but is used with materials earned from the Behemoth Raid. Taking place at the same vendor as Armor Transcendence, players can reinforce and improve their weapon's basic effects by using ancient power sealed within ruins.

Chase the Storm Progression Event – A new mission-based Progression arrives to help players push a character from Item Level 1600 to 1620— a key Item Level for both Behemoth and the upcoming release of Tier 4 in October. In addition to helping with honing, the event will also help players prepare by granting key progression materials, such as Elixir and Advanced Honing Materials. The Event has three mission categories: honing Akkan gear, clearing Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon, and clearing the Thaemine Legion Raid.

Blooming Mokokos – The Blooming Mokoko event returns, this time granting larger amounts of Bound Gold than in previous years. Taking place every even-numbered hour, players will receive random amounts of Silver and Gold by finding blooming Mokokos. The more Mokokos they find, the better their chances! Players can participate once per account (in a region) per day, and the Event can be entered at Wavestrand Port. The Blooming Mokokos event will last until October 9.

