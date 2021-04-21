Lost Eidolons, A Turn-Based Tactical RPG, Starts Kickstarter Page

Independent video game developer Ocean Drive Studio has announced the creation of a Kickstarter campaign to help crowdfund their turn-based tactical role-playing game, Lost Eidolons. As an effort to include more people in their "open development" process, backers will be given access to the game's development community to provide feedback and playtesting notes.

You can find a link to the Kickstarter page for this game by clicking here. As of the time of writing this game has been funded by about $5,500 USD or so out of $45,000 between 81 backers, but with 29 days to go, it has plenty of time to be funded fully. There will be some major and exciting in-game rewards as a result of this crowdfunding venture, including:

Toggable "Permadeath" feature and an enhanced Hell Mode difficulty for those looking for serious challenges

Leaving messages for players in the form of a tombstone in a graveyard for heroes

Naming rights for NPCs and powerful items

Discounted digital copies of the game

According to the press release by Ocean Drive Studio:

Lost Eidolons welcomes players to the fantasy world of Artemesia, where they help the mercenary Eden and his compatriots overthrow a tyrannical despot to return peace to the empire. Players will need strategic planning through the title's deep unit management systems to accompany savvy tactical gameplay if they are going to conquer the game's tactical turn-based grid combat. Lost Eidolons will feature a new story to accompany dozens of hours of strategy and tactical play to challenge and reward players.

While this game will be available on Steam (the page of which can be found by clicking here), there will allegedly be an announcement for the release of a version on the Xbox One. Meanwhile, you can find the trailer for this game within the YouTube video below.

