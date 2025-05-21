Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Editions, Immortality, Lost In Cult, Thank Goodness You're Here!, The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow

Lost In Cult Launches New Prestige Physical Video Game Label

Lost In Cult has a brand new video game publishing lable called Editions, focused on bringing you master editions of iconic titltes

Article Summary Lost In Cult unveils Editions, a prestige label for premium physical releases of modern video games

First titles include Thank Goodness You're Here, Immortality, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

Editions offer complete games on disc or cart, with no downloads, and DoesItPlay? certification

Collectors get exclusive art, signed cards, posters, essays, and limited editions direct from Lost In Cult

Lost In Cult has revealed this week they have launched an all-new video game publishing label of a different kind, as Editions will offer premium edition releases of modern video games. Every title that will come out of this label has already been released by someone at some point, but this will be for those who wish to go the extra mile to own a grander version of the game. Think the Criterion Collection, but for video games, which some labels kind of do to a degree. But this one goes the extra mile by making a version you'll want to display. Three games have already been chosen to launch the collection, as they're working to release both Collector's and Premium editions of Thank Goodness You're Here, Immortality, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. We have more details below as all three are up for pre-order.

Lost In Cult – Editions

Each game will be available in two formats: mass retail editions for broad accessibility, and premium Editions – limited-run, high-end collectors' releases with gallery-quality presentation. Indeed, every game is complete-on-cart/disc, requiring no downloads or internet connection to play. The label is also the first to partner with respected preservation group DoesItPlay?, who rigorously test each release for offline functionality and award an official "DoesItPlay? Approved" badge. While retail editions will reach online and brick-and-mortar stores, all EDITIONS are sold exclusively via Lost In Cult's website in limited quantities – typically between 1,000–5,000 units per title. Each Editions release includes:

Exclusive outer slipcase with original commissioned artwork.

Variant cover for the retail case inside.

Developer signature card and a set of art cards.

Fold-out poster and collector's checklist.

Custom sticker.

A prestige booklet edited by acclaimed Edge Magazine alum Chris Schilling, including developer interviews and analytical essays.

All-new artwork across packaging and even the mailer box – with three designs rotated seasonally.

