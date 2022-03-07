Lost Judgment Will Get The Kaito Files Story Expansion In Late March

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new story expansion that will be coming to Lost Judgment later on this month. This time around you'll be playing as the strong arm of the Yagami Detective Agency, as you take on the role of Masaharu Kaito to investigate a very specific case. Kaito operates a little differently than Takayuki Yagami, as he uses a different kind of Primal Focus detective technique to search and discover clues, as well as some far more devastating attacks as you have two new fighting styles to work with. The DLC will go live on March 28th for $30, which you can purchase on its own or as part of the Season Pass or in the Ultimate Edition. Here's the rundown of what this DLC will come with.

Following the events of Lost Judgment, Kaito picks up a lucrative case while Yagami is out of town that unexpectedly has him searching for his old flame, Mikiko. Along the way, Kaito encounters Jun, a teenager claiming to be their son, and teams up to uncover the truth behind Mikiko's disappearance. Now Kaito stands at the crossroads of past and present while up against a syndicate tied to Kamurocho's criminal underbelly. But why did Kaito and Mikiko split up, and what does this dark faction have to do with her? His side of the story: Challenge all-new bosses with Kaito's unique combat styles, scour Kamurocho for new collectibles, and dive into Kaito's past in this larger-than-life drama expansion spanning four chapters.

Beast of the streets: Brazen, bold and always bombastic, Kaito is reliable in any fight, shake-down, or chase. Go beast mode with Kaito's aggressive Bruiser fighting style or crank up the defense with his Tank fighting style.

Trust your gut: No need for Yagami's fancy gadgets here; Kaito has his own sensory-based sleuthing style. Tap into Kaito's Primal Focus to literally sniff out clues, identify suspects and crack the case with his instincts.