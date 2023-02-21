Mighty DOOM Opens Pre-Registrations Before March Launch Bethesda Softworks has a new mobile title on the way you can register for as Mighty DOOM is coming late next month.

Bethesda Softworks have announced their new mobile game Mighty DOOM is taking pre-registrations as the game will be coming out next month. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game takes the DOOM experience and puts it in a top-down shooter format, while giving it a toy-based feature. We assume that's here so that kids can play it knowing that they're killing robots and action figures rather than demons. You can check out more below as the game comes out on March 21st for iOS and Android, and you can register for the game at the link above.

Introducing the Mini Slayer – Players take control of the Mini Slayer, an all-new, miniaturized, but mighty character based on the iconic DOOM Slayer. When an unknown energy surge rips through a Gibbo toy factory, the Mini Slayer is brought to life and transported to an alternate dimension. The mission? Kill every demon that stands between you and your stolen pet bunny Daisy.

– Players take control of the Mini Slayer, an all-new, miniaturized, but mighty character based on the iconic DOOM Slayer. When an unknown energy surge rips through a Gibbo toy factory, the Mini Slayer is brought to life and transported to an alternate dimension. The mission? Kill every demon that stands between you and your stolen pet bunny Daisy. Run & Gun Arcade Action – Unleash the power of the Mini Slayer and slay thousands of demons in this adorably violent and intense top-down shooter. Players will arm themselves with legendary guns, upgraded gear, and powerful skills as they use their reflexes to shoot, dodge, and glory kill their way through the waves of demonic forces.

– Unleash the power of the Mini Slayer and slay thousands of demons in this adorably violent and intense top-down shooter. Players will arm themselves with legendary guns, upgraded gear, and powerful skills as they use their reflexes to shoot, dodge, and glory kill their way through the waves of demonic forces. Rogue-Lite Challenge – If players fall in battle, they can rise again and continue the fight by leveling up, upgrading weapons and gear, and finding new combinations of skills to overwhelm and destroy the demon hordes.

– If players fall in battle, they can rise again and continue the fight by leveling up, upgrading weapons and gear, and finding new combinations of skills to overwhelm and destroy the demon hordes. DOOM Animated Universe – Experience the original 'animated DOOM universe,' an alternate reality of the DOOM universe inspired by DOOM Eternal's collectible toys. Adorable gore and violence await players in the never-ending war against Hell and its demons.

– Experience the original 'animated DOOM universe,' an alternate reality of the DOOM universe inspired by DOOM Eternal's collectible toys. Adorable gore and violence await players in the never-ending war against Hell and its demons. For Slayers Club Members – Slayers Club members will receive an exclusive, club-themed Mini Slayer skin in Mighty DOOM upon the game's release. To receive the item, players must log into the game and perform a one-time connection to their Bethesda.net/Slayers Club account.