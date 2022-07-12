LOUD Receives New Gameplay Video Ahead Of Switch Release

Developer HyperStrange and publisher QubicGames released a new gameplay trailer for LOUD before the game drops on Nintendo Switch. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is an arcade guitar title in which you play as a young girl who has no ambition about growing up, but she absolutely can shred a guitar and looks to become a major rock start in the future. So what else are you to do but practice and get really great at it in your bedroom where you become the superstar you know you're meant to be. To promote the game, the team released the video down below showing you one of the songs and how challenging it will be. Enjoy the video as the game drops this Friday, July 15th.

Slam down on those chords – the guitar riffs start now! Take a deep breath and step into a musical journey to make your dreams come true and become a real artist! Immerse yourself in the ultimate arcade guitar experience and get lost in its rhythmic beats and beautiful audiovisual effects. This is the story about Astrid – a teenage girl who's not quite fond of this 'growing up' thing. We've all been there. To help take her mind off the mundane, she occupies her free time with her greatest love: music. Grab your broomstick and play to your heart's content – your bedroom is your concert! Shred sick tunes as a radical garage band, throw air guitars in the subway or in a local pub, and join Astrid on a wild adventure to sign her first contract with a talent scout. 14 challenging levels.

14 tracks plus one bonus song.

Three classic difficulty levels plus one extreme difficulty level (Liberator).

Outfits, guitars, and locations change as you progress.

Killer rock 'n roll vibes!