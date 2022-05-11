Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 Pushed Until Late 2022

1C Entertainment and LLC Blini Games announced that Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 will not come out this month and is pushed back to late 2022. The devs didn't go into a ton of detail as to what was up, simply sending this brief message about the push this morning along with the fact that it will be coming out later this year.

Originally scheduled to release later this month, 1C and LLC Blini Games have pushed back the release date after feedback from additional rounds of testing, to further polish its gameplay features, improve its balancing and create a truly worthy successor to the previous instalment, which has attained a cult-classic status. With the development team committed to making sure that the game provides the most enjoyably insanity-inducing experience it can, the new release date for Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 will be announced soon.

We're perfectly fine with them taking extra time to work on the game and iron out any issues it may have. Better to get a perfectly working game than half a game that doesn't operate right. But in any case, now its more of a wait-and-see kind of thing as we probably won't learn when it's coming out until maybe sometime in the Fall.

Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 continues the narrative of the cult classic first game, but this time players will continue the fight against the unknown with new elements like crafting – using blueprints and resources to create consumables and even new equipment. Reunite with old acquaintances and meet new heroes with up to 6 playable characters to choose from, explore new procedurally generated locations, defend yourself against dozens of different enemies and face off against epic bosses. But beware… Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 is more challenging than ever before, and the tough nightmarish creatures opposing you will not give up easily!