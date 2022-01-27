Lucario VSTAR Comes To English Pokémon TCG In Special Collection
Just a few days ago, I covered the news that the Japanese branch of the Pokémon TCG had revealed their new special set for February 2022 titled Battle Legion. The set includes a new kind of Shiny Pokémon appearing on cards referred to as "Sparkling Pokémon" that are quite strong. In addition to these new Sparkling cards which use texture and a reverse holo pattern, a pair of special decks were announced as tie-in releases. The decks featured a Lucario VSTAR and V, and a Darkrai VSTAR and V respectively. Now, the newly revealed Lucario VSTAR from Japan has been revealed in English but it won't be part of a deck. Along with this new product information, we're seeing another Lucario card for the very first time before even the Japanese equivalent is leaked. Let's take a look at the Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection.
The Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection includes not only the Lucario VSTAR but also a textured, Full Art Lucario V. Japanese collectors are likely to see this Full Art as a Secret Rare inserted into random Lucario VSTAR decks. English-language collectors will just get it as a guaranteed promo card.
Here is all of the product information we can currently confirm about the Pokémon TCG Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection:
- Release date: April 8th
- Retail price: $39,99
- Includes:
- 1 etched promo card featuring Lucario V ("etched" here means textured)
- 1 etched promo card featuring Lucario VSTAR
- 1 etched oversize card featuring Lucario VSTAR
- 1 colorful collector's pin featuring Lucario
- 1 metallic coin featuring Lucario
- 1 acrylic VSTAR marker
- 6 Pokemon TCG booster packs
- A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live
The booster packs are shown to include the upcoming set Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which is set to come out in February 2022.
What we don't know, though, is when and where we will get the standard, non-Full Art Lucario V that Japan is getting in the Lucario VSTAR deck. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for news about that and everything else Pokémon TCG.