Lucca Comics & Games 2022 Announces More Gaming Content

The Lucca Comics & Games 2022 convention revealed more additions to the gaming side of the event, including a special concert. Along with having a number of publishers being on hand, from Square Enix to Nintendo to Riot Games, organizers have put together some awesome pieces of programming for people to check out during the event. Including a concert featuring music from The Witcher 3, a look at the 50th anniversary of Atari, several esports events, and Yoshitaka Amano in attendance. We have highlights from some of the new programming notes below straight from the convention as it will be taking place from October 28th until November 1st in Lucca, Italy.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Music from the Continent, will be held at the Palazzetto dello Sport and conducted by Eímear Noone, conductor and composer of 26 film and video-game scores, among which is World of Warcraft. Eimear is the first woman ever to conduct at the Academy Awards ceremony, and her music has reached more than 100 million people in the world over 15 years. Tracks will be performed by musicians from the Fiesole's Orchestra Giovanile Italiana (the Italian Youth Orchestra), accompanied by the Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. It's a once-in-a-lifetime event, produced with Teatro del Giglio in Lucca, on the occasion of CD Projekt Red's 20th anniversary. In addition to this CD Projekt Red will also host several panels throughout the convention, the first dedicated to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and a second to Cyberpunk 2077. Attending these panels will include Yoh Yoshinari (Chief Character Designer), Naoko Tsutsumi (Animation Producer), Saya Elder (Producer & Creative supervisor), Bartosz Sztybor (Writer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners), Martha Weiss (Concept Artist), Miles Tost (Acting Lead Level Designer), Pawel Sasko (Quest Director)."

"​The festival will also celebrate Atari's 50th anniversary where Guest of Honor Nolan Bushnell, Atari's founder and named by Newsweek as "one of the 50 men who changed America." The creator of the first large-scale coin-op (Computer Space), as well as the inventor of Pong, will be celebrated through an exhibition at San Franceschetto, an old oratory in Piazza San Francesco. Inside the exhibit area, some of Atari's rarest coin-ops and many other goodies. Bushnell will be a guest on opening day in a live Twitch on the festival's channel. On October 29th, he will participate in the panel "The Evolution of Video Games." On the 31st, Nolas will talk about his career during "Nolan Bushnell – The videogame legend," and finally, on November 1st, he will be at the center of the "New Horizons" round table discussing the future of video games."

"Riot Games will return to Lucca Comics & Games, once again choosing the Ex Museo del Fumetto as its base of operations in a project that will put attendees as the protagonist in a series of activities. This includes the only merch store in Europe with official Riot Games merchandise, cosplay inspired by League of Legends and Valorant characters, and a cosplaying and make-up workshop on the most famous Riot Games characters in collaboration with M-A-C Cosmetics. To celebrate its presence at Lucca Comics & Games, Riot Games have commissioned comic book artist Giovanni Timpano to create artwork dedicated to its most iconic characters immersed within Lucca itself."

"Another very important Guest of Honor will be Yoshitaka Amano, a Japanese illustrator and character designer, famous both for animated films such as Vampire Hunter D and for having signed logos and illustrations of the award-winning Final Fantasy series. He is the creator of iconic characters in world animation such as Gatchaman, Tekkaman: The Space Knight, and Casshan. Yoshitaka Amano will also be engaged in a series of panels, live performances, and public meetings, details of which we will soon be unveiled. Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia (PlayStation) returns to Lucca Comics & Games and will be launching a number of activities at Piazza Anfiteatro, with more details to be released in the coming days."

"The Italian Esports Open will return to Lucca at the Esport Cathedral in Piazza San Romano, hosted once again by ProGaming Italia. Key gaming events and tournaments taking place will include Pokémon, League of Legends, Valorant, and Rocket League. Lucca Comics & Games will also be a part of the Medion Erazer European tour, the new brand of gaming PCs, which will allow gamers to compete at organized tournaments with the most important titles of the moment, entering the super-tech truck that is crisscrossing Europe, which will stop for five days outside Porta Sant'Anna."