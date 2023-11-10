Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lucky Hero, Mora Churrasco Studio, Neverland Entertainment

Lucky Hero Confirmed To Launch For PC Next Thursday

Check out the official launch trailer for Lucky Hero, as the new indie game is set to launch for PC on November 16, 2023.

Article Summary Lucky Hero, a rogue-lite symbol-building PC game, launches November 16, 2023.

Customize play by spinning the Wheel of Fortune for weapons and abilities.

The game features 3 characters, 30+ skills, and various maps and bosses.

Experience unexpected events and strategic gameplay in each unique run.

Indie game developer Mora Churrasco Studio and publisher Neverland Entertainment confirmed this week that Lucky Hero is set to launch next week. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a rogue-lite symbol-building game where your weapons and equipment have transformed into symbols. In order to get your gear, you have to spin the Wheel of Fortune to get random offerings and then face various powerful enemies after doing so. All of this makes every encounter just slightly different from the last. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game will launch on November 16.

"Lucky Hero offers a vast array of symbols and character skills for players to discover and combine in unique tactical configurations. By spinning the Wheel of Fortune, players will be able to select various weapons and abilities that they can use to combat enemies and major bosses. Players add symbols to the slots of the Wheel of Fortune after each spin, similar to how cards are added in other roguelike deck builders. There are hundreds of symbols to obtain, ranging from iron swords to legendary shields and formidable magical familiars. Besides, 3 characters, 30+ skills, 10+ area effects, random events, distinguished maps, and various types of enemies and bosses are to be explored."

"Choose your path forward carefully, hoard all the gold you can find, collect powerful symbols to arm yourself, strategically design specific builds, vanquish formidable enemies, and put the "luck" Lucky Hero! Over 10 effects for different areas provide unique experiences for every run! Some positive area effects may lead to a less bumpy road, but a negative area effect often has rewards in store for the brave The decision is in your hands. The game teems with random events, providing a plethora of surprises and unforeseen developments. Will you stumble upon overnight riches or get stripped to bare bones? Are you daring enough to take a punt? Navigate your journey with deliberation, collect gold, strategize your builds, vanquish formidable enemies, and liberate your kingdom!"

