Posted in: Arc System Works, CD Projekt Red, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: cyberpunk edgerunners, Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

Lucy From Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Drops Into Guilty Gear -Strive-

Guilty Gear -Strive- has a brand-new crossover character to enjoy, as Lucy from the show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners joins the roster

Article Summary Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners joins Guilty Gear -Strive- as a DLC character with unique cybernetic attacks

She’s a highly mobile long-range fighter with monowire whips and powerful hacking skills from Night City

Lucy is available individually or as part of Season Pass 4, alongside new balance adjustments for all players

A new Ranked Match online mode debuts, letting competitors climb ranks up to the prestigious Vanquisher tier

Arc System Works and CD Projekt Red have come together for a new special crossover, as Lucy from the series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has arrived as a new DLC character for Guilty Gear -Strive-. The chracter brings with her many tropes from the show, as she is a highly mobile long-distance striker with her bionic implanted whips. We have mroe details about her below along with a couple videos for you to check out, as she can be bought as a standalone character, or as part of Season Pass 4.

Guilty Gear -Strive- — Lucy

Lucy turns heads with her mysterious aura and pastel-gradient hair, but her icy attitude keeps most people at arm's length. Information on her is scarce, meaning her identity and past are largely unknown. In combat, she wields a monowire – a whip-like cybernetic weapon capable of restraining and even dismembering enemies. Agility and hacking skills also serve as formidable parts of her arsenal. She is a netrunner based in Night City, a metropolis built upon the elusive promise of fame and fortune. While in search of information, she plunged into the Net on a "deep dive", a method of accessing networks used only by the most talented hackers. Then something bizarre happened…

The Mysterious Netrunner Lucy arrives as an elite hacker, cyberspace surfer who excels at neutral due to her high mobility and long range. Players can debuff their opponent using her hacking skills to unleash a complex offense! The Lucy DLC is available individually at $6.99 or by purchasing Season Pass 4 at $24.99. In addition, Arc System Works is excited to announce that this latest game update also implements a new online mode, "Ranked Match," as well as an overall battle balance adjustment. The highly requested "Ranked Match" brings a battle mode where players challenge opponents of similar rank with the goal of reaching the highest rank, Vanquisher.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!