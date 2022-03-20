Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles Will Launch At PAX East

Wired Productions revealed this week that they will officially launch Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles during PAX East on April 21st. The plan is to release the game for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles on that date as they show the game off to players at the event. Plus, somewhere down the road, the game will be coming out on Google Stadia. Plus, if you so desire, the game has a limited edition physical release for Switcha nd PS4, as well as the vinyl soundtrack.

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles sees players squish, bop and bounce through the Great Depths – an underwater world filled with Motes; bioluminescent creatures who spend their lives deep in the Bioverse, living on the rhythms of an electronica soundscape. The game expands upon the early access PC game, Lumote – delivering a complete version of the critically acclaimed release, featuring additional story, a whole new game world and a new level of challenges, puzzles, and collectibles.

Luminawesome themselves recently launched Lumote: Illuminated, a fascinating making-of documentary series available to watch on Wired Live. Kyle, Michelle, Arn and Paul created what is maybe the cutest character ever… In Lumote Illuminated players can dive into the creative minds at Luminawesome Games and learn how they transitioned from the early stages of Lumote into the final release of The Mastermote Chronicles. Built with pure passion the small and humble team have delivered a game that touches you through its visuals, sound and of course gameplay!