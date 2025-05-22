Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamhaven, FuzzyBot, Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Lynked: Banner Of The Spark Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the new launch trailer for Lynked: Banner Of The Spark, as the full version of the game is available on PC and consoles

Article Summary Lynked: Banner of the Spark launches today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with a new trailer reveal.

Team up with robot allies to battle deadly Combots in a high-energy, roguelite hack-and-slash adventure.

Upgrade weapons, unlock abilities, and expand your town through gathering, fishing, and crafting systems.

Enjoy solo play or co-op missions with friends for fast-paced combats, upgrades, and challenging boss fights.

Indie game developer FuzzyBot and publisher Dreamhaven dropped the official launch trailer for Lynked: Banner of the Spark, as the game has been released today. This new trailer shows off the final version of the game after it's been worked on for so long, giving a better glimpse into the changes it's undergone all the way to this version. Enjoy watching it as the game is out today on PC via Steam, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

In the year 30XX, humanity is on the verge of extinction. As one of the last survivors, you must form alliances with the robot resistance to defend against the world-dominating Combots. Rescue robot allies, explore their stories, and uncover the fate of the legendary group of bots known as the Banner of the Spark. In Lynked: Banner of the Spark, you are tasked to lead the fight against the Combots—lethal machines intent on destroying the natural world. Engage in electrifying co-op missions with non-stop hack-and-slash combat and roguelite progression. Expand your town to unlock and upgrade weapons and abilities between runs, recruit new robotic allies, and build a resistance strong enough to reclaim the future.

High-energy hack-and-slash action: Fight through roguelite-inspired missions against the Combot threat. Get the edge on enemies with mid-run upgrades, or discover a new weapon to swap in between! As you progress, unlock a deep arsenal of weapons, upgrades, and abilities with different classes that fit your play style.

Fight through roguelite-inspired missions against the Combot threat. Get the edge on enemies with mid-run upgrades, or discover a new weapon to swap in between! As you progress, unlock a deep arsenal of weapons, upgrades, and abilities with different classes that fit your play style. Build, gather, and craft to get stronger: Build your town by completing runs and enlisting the help of robot allies. In-town systems such as gathering, fishing, and farming provide resources to upgrade weapons, powers, and more.

Build your town by completing runs and enlisting the help of robot allies. In-town systems such as gathering, fishing, and farming provide resources to upgrade weapons, powers, and more. Play solo or join forces with friends: Play combat missions with up to two of your friends, where you can take on specialized fighting roles to complement the team as you complete challenging missions and boss battles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!