Machamp Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Use our Machamp Raid Guide for Pokémon GO during the current "A Paldean Adventure" event to defeat this Tier Three Raid Boss.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Machamp in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Machamp Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Machamp counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Machamp with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Espeon: Confusion, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Machamp can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon… but successfully catching using a Pinap Berry will yield extra Candy.

Shiny Odds

Machamp cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain a Shiny Machamp, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Machop all the way up to this final form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

