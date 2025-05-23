Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: machop, Might & Mastery, Niantic, pokemon

Machop Returns In Pokémon GO Community Day Classic This May

If you missed the original Machop Community Day, you'll get another chance at this green Shiny in the next Community Day Classic event.

Article Summary Machop Community Day Classic returns to Pokémon GO on May 24, 2025, from 2–5 p.m. local time.

Evolve Machoke during the event to get Machamp with the exclusive Charged Attack Payback.

Special and Timed Research offer boosted Shiny Machop chances and Machop with special backgrounds.

Event bonuses include 3× Stardust, extended Lures and Incense, photobombs, and themed Field Research.

Pokémon GO brings back one of its most useful Fighting-types for the next Community Day Classic. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for May 2025, which will feature Machop:

Date and time: Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Machop makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Evolve Machoke (Machop's Evolution) from the beginning of the event until May 31, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Machamp that knows the Charged Attack Payback. Payback details: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Machop makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Machop Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including one Premium Battle Pass, one Rare Candy XL, additional encounters with Machop, and three encounters with Machop that have a Seasonal Special Background. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live! Don't forget: you can now purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story. Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already."

This $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research: Niantic writes: "Keep the Community Day fun going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during May Community Day Classic will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with a Machop that has a Might and Mastery–themed Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Machop when you complete these research tasks! Don't forget, Trainers, you can evolve Machoke (Machop's Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Machamp that knows the Charged Attack Payback! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes: Event bonuses: Earn 3× Catch Stardust during the event. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs Field Research: May Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Machop to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Machop, and more! If you GO out and explore with your community, you may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Machop that have Might and Mastery–themed Special Backgrounds—if you're lucky. PokéStop Showcases featuring Machop



