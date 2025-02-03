Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bushiroad Games, Macross, Red Art Games

Macross -Shooting Insight- Drops New Trailer Ahead Of Release

Check out the latest trailer for the game Macross -Shooting Insight- ahead of its release for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch this Friday.

Article Summary Macross -Shooting Insight- unveils a new trailer before its console debut on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

This sci-fi action game expands the Macross universe, launching for consoles on February 7, 2025.

Experience multi-perspective shooting with iconic pilots and songstresses from the Macross series.

Engage fan-favorite Macross songs for strategic buffs and immerse in diverse gameplay styles.

Red Art Games and Bushiroad Games have released a new trailer for their upcoming game Macross -Shooting Insight-, as the title will be released later this week. The game has already been out on Steam for nearly a year, as they released a new entry into the long-standing series of action sci-fi fantasy games. Now, you'll just be able to snag it for one of the two consoles. As best we can tell, there's nothing extra or special being added to this one; you're simply getting the normal game without any flash or flair. We have more info below and the latest trailer above, as the game arrives for both consoles on February 7, 2025.

Macross -Shooting Insight-

Introducing an all-new Macross game, the latest entry in the landmark science fiction franchise! Embark upon a galaxy-spanning mission to rescue the missing songstresses! Pilots, songstresses, and characters from throughout Macross' history take center stage in a completely original story. When multiple dimensional folds suddenly occur across space-time, pilots and songstresses alike find themselves inexplicably transported to the Battle 7! From there, six stories unfold with the fate of the galaxy at stake.

Experience a Multi-Perspective Shooting Game featuring pilots and songstresses that have come together across time! Sortie with pilots from different time periods and play through stages made up of multiple scenes, each with distinct game types that utilize different modes of each pilot's Valkyrie. Stages include multiple game styles, such as Horizontally Scrolling Shooting, Vertically Scrolling Shooting, and 360-degree Scrolling Shooting. Macross -Shooting Insight- includes fan-favorite songs from all featured MACROSS series! Use the power of songs to gain an edge in battle! Synchronize with songstresses while playing stages to activate a variety of buffs and debuffs, such as increased firepower, increased maneuverability, reduced enemy fire speed, etc.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!