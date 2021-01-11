Mad Catz Reveals The B.A.T. 6+ Gaming Mouse For CES 2021

Mad Catz decided to show off a brand new gaming mouse this morning before CES 2021 as they unveiled the new B.A.T. 6+. This mouse is basically an all-around improvement on their previous model, including interchangeable additions that allow you to customize it however you wish, with what appears to be a direct catering effort to esports players. We have more details from the company below along with a trailer and images of it before it heads to CES 2021 this week.

B.A.T. 6+'s design cues were inspired by spaceships, hypercars, and batmobiles. The side vents design was obtained from the speediest hypercar. This design prevents the gamer's hands from overheating during long hours of play. The B.A.T. 6+'s various sizes of swappable backplates and side skirts are all expertly engineered to accommodate grip, claw, or finger-tip styles of play, allowing for a personalized gaming experience that adapts seamlessly to different gaming situations.

B.A.T. 6+ is the first gaming mouse to implement the Mad Catz Cyborg Engine. The Cyborg Engine is designed to have less impact on your gaming mouse while handling all of your important game settings. The software aims at combining your complex setup into an extension of the game with one integration while giving vivid lighting effects throughout the mouse chassis. B.A.T. 6+ also features the Mad Catz DAKOTA™ mechanical switch. The DAKOTA Mechanical Switch adopts a new signal detection technology, enabling an instant response to be made by any of two contact points. This technology precisely processes signal registration and accelerates the switch's response time to within only 2 milliseconds – 60% faster than other mechanical switches!

Empowered by the Pixart PMW 3389 optical sensor, the B.A.T. 6+ will be able to detect all of your adversaries in every step that they take, giving you critical strikes with incredible levels of accuracy. The 10 programmable button layout is specially designed to help you to become accustomed to different games. With up to 5 storage profiles, you can have the best optimization available for your current gameplay with just a click through the software.