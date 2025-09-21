Posted in: Games, NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 26

Madden NFL 26 Has Received Its First Title Update

When you're done watching the NFL today, Madden NFL 26 has been given its first major title update with several improvements

Article Summary Madden NFL 26 gets first major title update, addressing gameplay, graphics, and UI improvements.

Pass blocking, run game, and passing mechanics tuned for more realistic and balanced football action.

AI, pre-play controls, and coverage logic updated for smarter gameplay and improved responsiveness.

Animation fixes, new coaching adjustments, and multiple playbook tweaks enhance overall experience.

EA Sports updated Madden NFL 26 this past week, as they gave the game a ton of improvements as part of its first major title update. The game has basically been given an update in several key areas that cover gameplay, graphics, presentation, artwork, UI, audio, and more. We have some of the gameplay notes for you below, as you can read the full Gridiron Notes on their website.

Madden NFL 26 – September Title Update

Pass Blocking

Added a new Coaching Adjustment option allowing you to set your default pass protection scheme—choose from Base, Empty, Half Left, Full Left, Half Right, Full Right or Default. Dev Note: For players who don't want built-in pass protections on passing plays, we have included a new Coaching Adjustment to allow players to choose the default protection for all dropback passing plays. When toggling this option in, players will still have the ability to change their protection before the play via the Pass Protection adjustments menu.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the pass protection adjustment menu to get stuck in an open state after selecting a protection adjustment.

Made improvements to blocking logic for better targeting and improved protection on Shotgun Play Action plays

Tuning done to shorten the wait time after failed pass rush moves to improve pocket degradation over time.

Enhanced QB Contain logic to ensure defenders contain more effectively Dev Note: This was a two-part fix where we fixed disengages from blocks and pursuit of quarterbacks scrambling outside the pocket. For the second part, we resolved an issue where defenders would incorrectly abandon their Contain assignments in favor of executing pass rush moves.

Addressed an issue with pass rush move selection logic to reduce excessive use of Rip moves and ensure more realistic, ratings-driven defender behavior.

Run Game

Fixed an issue allowing a short, artificial speed boost to the ball carrier when using Truck in open space (Air Truck). Dev Note: The truck animations and transitions from truck to locomotion have been modified to more accurately reflect the movement speed of the ball carrier as the truck ends, and the transition has been tuned to keep the speed more consistent.

Fixed an issue causing Duo run plays to be mislabeled as Inside Zone plays.

Decreased the frequency of power non-engaged sheds on run plays.

Added shed timers for defenders who lost their previous defensive move on passing plays.

Edge defenders now steer towards their outside gap for longer to help set the edge on run plays

Passing Game

Increased the minimum for 'stemmed down' routes from 1 yard to 3 yards. Dev Note: When using the route-stemming feature, certain stemmed-down routes, particularly Corner Routes, became too powerful and difficult to fairly and/or realistically defend. As a result, the minimum stem-depth allowed now is 3 yards. The intent of this change is to preserve the structure and timing of the route, while enabling more realistic and balanced defensive reactions.

Resolved an issue where auto-motion receivers would continue their motion during the Quiet the Crowd animation, users can no longer Quiet the crowd during auto-motion.

Fixed an issue preventing behind-the-line special moves from working when using Gadget players in the QB spot in Wildcat formations.

Fixed an issue causing WR's to sometimes use fake-out footwork off the snap with no defender nearby.

Fixed an issue preventing the appropriate frequency of catch-knockouts when throwing to a receiver covered by multiple defenders. Dev Note: This was the main issue leading to receivers holding onto aggressive catches too much in crowds when the ball should have been knocked out. With this update, outcomes on aggressive catch attempts now more accurately reflect the ratings and physical matchups of the players involved when there is collision at the catch point.

Fixed an issue causing illegal man-downfield penalties to trigger incorrectly on certain play-action boot plays.

Fixed an issue causing no-look passing animations to sometimes trigger on quick throws, like bubble screens.

Pass Coverage

Added a new Coaching Adjustment setting to set the safeties depth at 16 yards.

Updated hook-defender depth with underneath coverage adjustment to play at 5 yards of depth to be in better position to play short routes like drag routes.

Updated hook-defender depth with over-the-top coverage adjustment to play at 12-18 yards of depth to put defenders in better position to take away deeper intermediate routes like deep Digs and Over routes.

Updated vertical-hook zone logic so that it will not match when using coaching adjustments or custom-stem zones.

Updated press-animation logic to ensure defenders trigger press animations requested by the user at the line of scrimmage.

Fixed an issue in Goal Line defense causing the receiver in heavy-personnel formations to be completely uncovered.

Pre-Play Controls

Updated logic so the offense cannot instantly flip the play or audible to a new formation when walking to the line from the huddle

Standardized the hot route timer for all QB's when breaking the huddle. Dev Note: This new timer also applies to how long users need to wait after flipping a play or audibling to a new formation. Stemming a route also counts as a hot route when breaking the huddle. Signature animations for players like Mahomes now have consistent responsiveness resulting in all quarterbacks having the same hot route timing cadence.

Fixed an issue preventing under-center QBs from queuing more than two hot routes at a time.

Fixed an issue causing the TE to motion awkwardly on a series of plays within Gun Y Off Trips Wk (Mtn Y Corner, RPO Alert Mtn Dive, Mtn Shock H Opt)

Fixed an issue preventing the hot-route stem controls from appearing when using mouse & keyboard controls on PC.

Fixed hot route stem control not appearing when using keyboard and mouse.

Tuning to improve avoidance by WR's in motion at the snap.

AI & Game Logic

Tuning to the Bills Homefield Advantage to reduce excessive kick-meter wobble.

Tuning to improve AI-controlled teams' clock management, preventing it from calling timeouts right before punting when losing by a large margin.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing a crash when setting QB Throw Style.

Fixed a rare issue causing some players in online rosters to appear with generic player models and wearing the incorrect uniform numbers, such as multiple players wearing #11 or #22.

Animation & Visuals

Adjusted Small Agile Back hit stick animations to look more realistic and grounded.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing defenders to warp back to their feet when mid-lunge in tackling.

Fixed an issue allowing late hurdle attempts to cause missed tackles.

Fixed an issue causing Josh Allen to use the incorrect ball-carry style (bread loaf) on read option plays.

Playbooks

Fixed an issue causing the ball to warp on specific Pistol formation handoffs.

Fixed an issue causing the ball to warp when cancelling the handoff on PA Sprint HB Flat plays.

Fixed an issue causing a fumble when snapping the ball in Gun Bunch TE Str MTN RPO Peak Flats.

Fixed a rare issue causing the ball to be snapped well behind the QB on various Pistol and Gun Jet Sweep plays.

Fixed an issue allowing an unnatural speed boost on the In-Corner route within Gun Bunch Offset Close Mesh Rebound, which made it unbalanced.

