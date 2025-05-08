Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hangar 13, mafia, Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country Confirms August Launch Date

Mafia: The Old Country finally has a release date, as 2K Games announced the latest chapter in the series will arrive this August

Article Summary Mafia: The Old Country launches August for PC and consoles, confirmed by 2K Games and Hangar 13.

Explore 1900s Sicily as Enzo Favara in a gritty action-adventure set in the Cosa Nostra underworld.

Experience a tale of family, betrayal, and survival with cinematic storytelling and stunning visuals.

Navigate rival families, brutal vendettas, and a period-authentic world filled with danger and intrigue.

Developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K Games have finally confirmed that Mafia: The Old Country will be released for PC and consoles this August. The game was first announced clear back in August 2022 with a few teases on a few two-hour gaming livestreams and The Game Awards, but they've been pretty tight-lipped about the game's development. Now we know we'll be getting it this year, and much sooner than expected, as it arrives on August 8, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer and dev videos here that were released with the news.

Mafia: The Old Country

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era. Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he's ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family. His oath to the Cosa Nostra, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

This thrilling narrative is brought to life by stunning visuals, cinematic storytelling, and the authentic realism that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for. Enzo's story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

The rough-hewn beauty of Sicily's rugged countryside is a stark contrast to the grime of urban alleyways, but the treachery and violence of this gangland run just as deep. Rival families and their ruthless leaders wage unending turf wars in the shadows, hidden from the public eye. Trust is a fleeting rarity, and loyalties are worth killing for. You're the antihero of this thrilling 1900s story, living out every tense moment of Enzo's descent into Sicily's clandestine criminal underworld. Come face-to-face with a cast of unpredictable allies and cutthroat enemies in this classic crime drama, rich in period-authentic details that will immerse you in this treacherous Mediterranean setting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!