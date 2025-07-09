Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clever Trickster Productions, Magic Forge Tycoon

Magic Forge Tycoon Announced With Closed Beta

Magic Forge Tycoon is a new casual management game announced today, as the team are signing people up to take part in a Closed Beta

Sign up now for the Closed Beta and experience forging magical weapons in a dynamic fantasy world

Master production, manage resources, and fulfill contracts to influence warring kingdoms and economies

Upgrade your forge, unlock new tech, and shape your legacy as a legendary magical blacksmith

Indie game developer and publisher Clever Trickster Productions has announced its next game, Magic Forge Tycoon, with a trailer and a beta. The game will have you forging magical items as part of the casual management game, where you'll gather resources, hone your craft, and make all sorts of items as needed across the kingdom. The devs are currently signing people up for a closed beta, with plans to release in January 2026.

In Magic Forge Tycoon, every hammer strike shapes history. Manage your astral forge, craft enchanted weapons, and decide the fate of warring kingdoms. Will you fuel conflicts or forge peace through your creations? Master the economy, fulfill demanding contracts from rulers and nobles, and carve your name among the greatest blacksmiths! Select the best weapon patterns, fine-tune every setting, and apply perfect enchantments for unmatched quality, find the perfect balance between style and durability to create exceptional weapons, and increase productivity to optimize your output and craft masterpieces fit for kings.

Purchase new technologies to speed up production and refine your creations. Upgrade your forge to unlock advanced crafting techniques and boost production capacity. Invest in research to discover new weapon designs and exotic resources. Buy and sell materials in a dynamic market influenced by wars, alliances, and resource scarcity. Stockpile raw materials, anticipate price fluctuations and kingdom conflicts to secure the best deals. Manage resources wisely—poor investments or shortages can cost you dearly! Complete contracts for rival factions and watch your weapons reshape the balance of power.

Accumulate Favor Points to unlock better contracts, political perks, and exclusive forge bonuses. Establish trade outposts in strategic regions to expand your influence and gather crucial intelligence. Your economic choices can make a kingdom thrive… or bring about its downfall. Wars, alliances, and economies shift dynamically, presenting new challenges every playthrough. Every forged weapon leaves a mark on history. Will you be a peacemaker or a war profiteer? Magic Forge Tycoon blends intuitive gameplay with deep management mechanics in a living, reactive world. Expand your forge, master the trade, and see how your creations shape the destiny of nations. Forge your legacy in fire and steel!

