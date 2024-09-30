Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Magic Inn, Purpledoor Studios

Magic Inn Will Release a Free Demo For October's Steam Next Fest

Magic Inn will be getting a free demo in October to let you try your hand at innkeeping, as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Magic Inn gets a free demo during Steam Next Fest from October 14-21. Try your hand at innkeeping as a witch.

Developed by Purpledoor Studios, Magic Inn combines spell crafting with tavern management for a cozy experience.

Recruit chefs, forge ties with farmers, and impress royalty to bring your inn to a 5-star rating.

Build relationships or use shortcuts to succeed, then uncover a tale of tragedy and redemption in this magical world.

Indie game developer and publisher Purpledoor Studios have confirmed that their upcoming game Magic Inn will be getting a free demo during Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen the game yet, you play as a witch who goes from spell crafting to innkeeping in this cozy tavern life simulator, where you attempt to bring the place up from nothing. The demo will be available from October 14-21, giving you a sampling g of the opening part of the game, and hopefully, with it will come a release date, as it's currently scheduled to be out sometime in Q4 2024.

Magic Inn

Recruit top chefs, or hone your own skills and become one yourself! Forge ties with local farmers for quality ingredients and offer a delectable menu for your guests. A 5-star inn draws royalty and fame, so you must prepare the rarest of items. Build relationships with winemakers, trade with merchants, or search the corners of the world for rare gems. Impress even the King upon his arrival! Friends are an innkeeper's greatest asset! Making friends is simple: talk to guests, help them, serve well, or even give gifts. Each guest matters. Interact, learn, aim for personalized service, and build lasting relationships. Strong friendships help innkeepers gain resources and referrals from powerful contacts. Easy, right?

When the power of friendship may not be enough, there's nothing wrong with taking a few shortcuts. A 5-star rating is determined by judges disguised as guests. Pay the local detective to reveal the judge's identity, or use money and favors to sway the judge. Keep it discreet: nobody needs to know! Congratulations on achieving the 5-star rating! Success, wealth, friends in high places: you've done it all! But now, it's time to uncover a tale of tragedy, redemption, and, of course, magic. With abundant resources in hand and wand, you can shape this magical world. Enjoy the journey!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!