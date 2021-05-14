Magic: The Gathering Felisa, Fang Of Silverquill Commander Deck Tech

Hi there, fans of Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering! Whether you're a lawyer, a poet, or a student, you always have to deal with writing in some way. For what it's worth. all of us at Bleeding Cool are doing it right now! But there comes a time when the ink on the page doesn't quite agree with you. Sometimes, it forms a life of its own.

Today's abridged deck tech for the Commander format of Magic: The Gathering is one that most of us out here writing content for you can relate with a fair bit. Felisa, Fang of Silverquill is the commander of this deck and quite a good one at that. As a disclaimer, we will be deliberately eschewing any opportunity to exclaim "bye, Felisa!" during this tech as, quite plainly, we want her to stay alive so we can reap the benefits of her ability.

You can join along us by checking out the deck link on TappedOut by clicking here. This deck is meant to be an aristocrats-style deck that wants to end up with more creatures on the board after some time than it started with. This seems rather intuitive but, truth be told, it gets tricky. Felisa aims to have counters on as many nontoken creatures as possible so that they can, at the very least, replenish themselves after they've worn out their welcome on the battlefield. To further the gist of this, the more creatures with counters on them, the more Inkling tokens that are generated from their deaths. It's like Bendy and the Ink Machine, only a bit less grimy and in card form. Without further ado, let's look at some highlights from this deck!

Fain, the Broker

First up, we have Fain, the Broker. This card is basically a Trading Post on a body. We will mostly be using Fain for his first ability where applicable, but seldom ever his untap ability. That's a task to put him to use on in our Mairsil, the Pretender deck, which you can check out here. Why is it that we won't often untap him with this ability? Well, we won't need to.

Ah, if only Fain was a Shaman! Nevertheless, Thornbite Staff is in this deck expressly to interact with Fain. For the cost of one creature (and only this), Fain when equipped with the Thornbite Staff can generate a lot of Inkling creatures, or make one creature absolutely gigantic. All we need besides the two is Felisa to be out on the battlefield and we have a sizable army, all for the cost of a slightly smaller army.

Cathars' Crusade

Cathar's Crusade is another strong addition to this deck. It ensures that as you flood the battlefield with Inkling tokens those Inklings are immediately put to good use by permanently buffing the creatures on your side of the battlefield. There's not much to say about this card except it's good, and there's a lot of bookkeeping involved. However, the bookkeeping is a testament to the strengths of this card, in our opinion.

Teysa Karlov

Teysa Karlov, in her third distinct appearance in Magic: The Gathering, acts similarly to a Panharmonicon for death triggers, allowing these triggers to occur one extra time each time something dies. However, she also buffs the tokens that come in with lifelink and vigilance. It's not exactly Intangible Virtue, but as we are already running that card in here, that shouldn't matter much.

This deck, overall, should do reasonably well in many different gaming circles. If you were to add some non-budget options to the deck, we recommend Elenda, the Dusk Rose, and a better land base (as it stands, we only slightly modified the lands in the preconstructed deck, Silverquill Statement, to accommodate this deck tech). But what do you think of this deck? Is it going to truly make a splash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!