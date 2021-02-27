Magic: The Gathering Kaldheim League Weekend Launches Saturday

Magic: The Gathering fans will get a chance to see some of the most intense competition as Kaldheim League Weekend starts tomorrow. The season has been pretty intense so far, especially remarkable since it's been played primarily online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Good thing MTG: Arena has been around to help facilitate the transition for a lot of people. The first part of the end of the season will start on Saturday, which will lead to the end of March for the championship. Here's the quick rundown from the organizers as to how this weekend will go.

The 2020-21 season continues with the February Kaldheim League Weekend, an online event featuring the 24 players of the Magic Pro League and 46 players of the Magic Rivals League competing for $400,000 in season prizes and postseason playoff spots. Fans can catch all the action live on the Magic: The Gathering Twitch channel starting Saturday, February 27th at 8 a.m. PST through Sunday, February 28th on Twitch. The February Kaldheim League Weekend features Standard Constructed format played through Magic: The Gathering Arena. Below is a look at the schedule for each day: Saturday, February 27: 8 a.m. PST (08:00) / 4 p.m. UTC (16:00) / 1 a.m. JST January 17 (01:00): Six feature matches from Rivals League play.

Sunday, February 28: 8 a.m. PST (08:00) / 4 p.m. UTC (16:00) / 1 a.m. JST January 18 (01:00): Six feature matches from MPL play.

The February Kaldheim Weekend is the second of two League Weekends in the Kaldheim Split. The event will eventually conclude with the Kaldheim Championship, which will be taking place March 26th-28th, 2021. We'll see how manages to come out on top this weekend as there are a number of Magic: The Gathering players who could radically change what ends up happening in four weeks. For those of you tuning in, enjoy the tourney!