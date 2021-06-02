Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons 2 Recap: May 31st To June 1st

The final days of Magic: The Gathering's spoiler season for Modern Horizons 2 previews are upon us now, and we must say, things have been looking quite sharp. Between Garth One-Eye and the preposterously named Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar, the suite of legendary creatures in the set serves to frame this set as not only great for Modern but also formats like Commander. Furthermore, it would astound us if we saw no Legacy breakaway cards come of the set. But for now, let's focus on some cool recaps. Here is a series of highlights of the coolest cards from yesterday and today!

Fury

So, we all thought that the red mythic-rare Elemental Incarnation was going to be many specific things. We knew it would be all that we just mentioned above, plus have an evoke cost which exiles a red card from the hand. And to that end, we were not mistaken at all. However, where Fury got us mixed up was in our optimism as to its individual ability on entry. It's quite possible that Fury had the potential to be more than a burn spell, and, ultimately, more innovative than it turned out to be. It's not bad that Fury is just a burn spell on a body, but it's likely that many people were hoping for a tad more… pizzazz. Gusto. Chutzpah. And all of those other things and more, Fury is not. However, as Wizards of the Coast R&D likely needed more burn in the design file, this can't be helped. It's just a bit of a shame that this card has to be mythic rare.

Dauthi Voidwalker

Dauthi Voidwalker is an undeniably strong card, and perhaps even viable in sanctioned formats outside of Modern. There is an inordinate amount of graveyard hate in Modern Horizons 2, but this card is pretty awesome even considering how prevalent that idea is. To be able to pick at cards the opponent owns and choose the best one of the bunch to cast, for free, seems fantastic. Let's hope it follows through well in Modern, Legacy, and/or Commander.

Inevitable Betrayal

And now we come to one of the most loathsome cards we could hope not to see in our games: Inevitable Betrayal. Bribery effects are tough to get around and tougher morally to consider. The idea that any deck could face this card and, without amply-prepared countermagic, be unable to stop it from resolving makes us a bit queasy, to be frank. But nevertheless, it is a card we are sure many Control players will want to get their hands on, and it's hard to question why. But we know we'll be shouting the obvious exclamations when we see it used on us in our games.

Ornithopter of Paradise

As the last card on our list of highlights, we have a bit of a palate cleanser in the form of Ornithopter of Paradise. This cute little Thopter is actually quite novel in that it is an arguably better Arcane Signet, and will do work in the early game and late game alike. Mana fixing is hugely impactful in the early stages of play and this does that job better than most copies of Arcane Signet will do. In the late game, it's a precious blocker where applicable. We anticipate adding this to every Commander deck we own, that's for certain. In Modern Constructed, this won't likely see play, but in Limited it will likely be a major pick for decks that want to, for example, power out Garth One-Eye or similar, for fun. This might even see Pauper play, but we won't hold our breath on that.

What do you think? Are there cards we aren't talking about that need mention? Or did we hit the nail right on the head? Let us know in the comments below!