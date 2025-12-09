Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, marvel super heroes

Magic: The Gathering Previews New Marvel Super Heroes Collab

Magic: The Gathering held a special livestream today, going over many of the new cards coming in the Marvel Super Heroes collaboration

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils its first in-depth Marvel Super Heroes card set collaboration.

The set features Marvel icons like Avengers, Fantastic Four, Hulk, Namor, and famous villains.

Commander decks confirmed, including one led by the Fantastic Four as face commanders.

Cards showcase classic comic art and new game mechanics, launching June 26, 2026.

Wizards of the Coast held a special livestream this morning, showcasing the next Marvel additions to Magic: The Gathering with a look at the new Marvel Super Heroes collaboration. This si the first set that really gets into the weeds of what Marvel us about, as they have spanned a few different franchises for this one, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Namor, and more. We got to see some of the standard cards, special creations, and other surprises, but its clear they're hiding some of the good stuff for now ahead of the June 2026 launch. We have notes from the team below and the video above as we wait to see more of what's to come next year.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

The worlds of Magic: The Gathering and Marvel collide in an epic crossover filled with legendary characters, powerful abilities, and the unmistakable energy of comic book storytelling. From Captain America, Super-Soldier, to The Sentry, Golden Guardian, Bruce Banner / The Incredible Hulk, and Quicksilver and Brash Blur, the set captures the full spectrum of Marvel's rish tapestry of heroes. But where there are heroes, villains are never far behind. Fans can also expect to see some of Marvel's most notorious masterminds, including Baron Helmut Zemo, Super-Skrull, and the ruler of Latveria himself, Doctor Doom—making their Magic debut.

As part of the broadcast, Wizards of the Coast today confirmed multiple commander decks for this set, allowing players to dive directly into Magic's most popular format. Fans were given a sneak peek at one commander deck featuring Marvel's First Family—the Fantastic Four—with Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing all able to take the lead as face commanders. In addition to thematic gameplay, the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes set celebrates the look and legacy of classic comic books with card art inspired by some of the most memorable moments in Marvel lore. From Namor, the Sub-Mariner to World War Hulk, each design honors the bold art, color, and storytelling that define the Marvel Universe.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are assembling in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and will be available on June 26, 2026. With unforgettable characters, dynamic artwork, and thrilling new mechanics, this collaboration brings the Marvel Universe to life in a way only Magic can. More reveals and previews will roll out in the coming months as we count down to release day.

