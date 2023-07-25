Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Dolliv, pokemon, pokemon cards, Toedscool

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 43: Dolliv & Toedscool

Dolliv & Toedscool are featured on Illustration Rares in the first Paldea-focused Pokémon TCG expansion, Scarlet & Violet base.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at two more Illustration Rares from the set.

Dolliv is the middle stage of evolution between the first stage of Smoliv and the ultimate stage of Arboliva. Historically, middle-stage evolutions don't get featured on major chase cards, so it's beyond cool to see the Scarlet & Violet era fix this problem with Illustration Rares, which can feature any species. This Dolliv card is illustrated by Oswaldo KATO, who, since his first credit in the Sword & Shield era, has become one of the most exciting artists in the hobby due to his unique and intricate style.

Artist Akira Komayama delivers a colorful and vibrant Toedscool, a Pokémon that I believe we all initially thought would be Paldean Tentacool when we first saw it. Todescool is actually a distinct species as its Dex entries establish. Longtime Pokémon TCG fans will appreciate a card from Komayama, who has contributed to the hobby since Call of Legends, with recent memorable cards, including Deoxys VMAX Art Rare from Crown Zenith and Starmie V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

