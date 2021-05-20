Magic: The Gathering Reveals A Ton Of Cards From Modern Horizons 2

On Twitch today, Wizards of the Coast unveiled for the first time a slew of all-new preview cards for Magic: The Gathering's next set, Modern Horizons 2. A mix of new cards and three reprints, the previews today mark the first time most of these cards will be played in Modern, or at all by the public, for that matter. Let's take a look!

Cabal Coffers, a card from the Torment expansion of Magic: The Gathering, here seen reprinted in Modern Horizons 2!
To begin, we will be getting reprints of Cabal Coffers, an exquisite and strong card from just before the shift to the original modern frame, which denotes the start of the Modern format. This is extremely exciting as secondary markets have Cabal Coffers selling at a market price point of $115.00 USD at the time of this article's writing. This land is almost assured to be the financially lucrative reprint of the set, perhaps beating out any of the fetch lands, which have been long confirmed to be in the set.

Giver of Runes from the first Modern Horizons set for Magic: The Gathering, seen here in the retro-frame treatment only seen in Collector Boosters of Modern Horizons 2 for some choice cards.

Next off, we will be seeing some specific reprints of cards from the first Modern Horizons set in Collector Boosters of Modern Horizons 2. The slot in the Collector Boosters will go to cards such as Giver of Runes or Force of Negation, both cards that have recently seen a lot of Modern play since their first printing.

Profane Tutor, a new card from Magic: The Gathering's next set, Modern Horizons 2.
Finally, we have a whole lot of new cards to look at from within the set. Profane Tutor, seen above, is part of a six-card cycle of cards with Suspend but no normal mana cost. A callback to the classic search spell Demonic Tutor, Profane Tutor showcases a great feature of the set which is to reference many older cards with the new ones. Meanwhile, cards like Timeless Dragon do similarly while blending old mechanics with new mechanics in innovative and interesting ways.

Timeless Dragon, a new card from Magic: The Gathering's Modern Horizons 2 expansion. This card harks back to Eternal Dragon, a strong card from Scourge.
Finally, we wish to highlight the lore throwbacks that Modern Horizons 2 makes through cool cards like Dakkon, Shadow Slayer. Dakkon Blackblade was printed long before the planeswalker card type came into being, but Dakkon himself was a Planeswalker in the lore, and so the designers over at Magic: The Gathering R&D felt it appropriate to give him the proper treatment:

Dakkon, Shadow Slayer, a new card from Magic: The Gathering's next set, Modern Horizons 2.

Are you excited about the next Modern Horizons set? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

