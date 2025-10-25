Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Malys, Summerfall Studios

Malys Released The Official Launch Trailer This Week

Check out the launch trailer for Malys as the roguelike deckbuilder about a former priest turned demon-hunter is out on Steam

Article Summary Malys launches on Steam, blending roguelite deckbuilding with demon-hunting exorcism gameplay.

Play as Noah, a former priest turned exorcist, challenging powerful demons in a cursed city.

Strategically burn cards to fuel actions and collect Faith to upgrade, heal, and unlock new abilities.

Written by David Gaider, Malys features hand-illustrated art and deep, replayable gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Summerfall Studios released the official launch trailer for Malys as the game is out now. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you play a former priest turned demon-hunter in this roguelike deckbuilder where you perform exorcisms to rid the world of demons. But beware, they don't go away easily and will fight with everything they've got. Enjoy the launch trailer above as the game is now available on PC via Steam.

Malys

Exorcise the infernal and exact vengeance in this unholy roguelite deckbuilder from David Gaider and Summerfall Studios. The city teems with demons and among them lies your prey: Malys, a demon of extraordinary cunning and power. As you pick your path through the city, you'll encounter its denizens – some friendly, some not so much, and some possessed by demons that you'll need to exorcise. Use your deck to expose the rot within. Find unique combinations and strategies to withstand the miseries. Help the hopeless and free the possessed, or die in the attempt… over and over again.

As Noah, former priest turned exorcist and demon hunter, you're armed with your faith and a variety of tools ranging from the holy to the dark and arcane… but you'll need much more for this hunt, and there will be precious few allies to provide them. Written by David Gaider (former BioWare Lead Writer on the Dragon Age series and Creative Director on Summerfall's own Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical), Malys is our unholy roguelite deckbuilder, with a beautifully hand-illustrated style.

Your cards reflect your actions – invoking holy and ancient powers through prayer and chanting, or equipment like holy water and purified salt. In order to play cards, you must burn cards first to light candles – making every hand a series of strategic decisions and sacrifices. Succeed at exorcisms and receive a reward of Faith, a currency you can spend along your path. Use it to add, upgrade or remove cards, heal your Will, or buy Curios, run-long passive effects that add both power and different ways to play. Improve your strategy and chance of success. Fail, die, and try again.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!