Maneater: Truth Quest DLC Set To Release In Late August

Tripwire Interactive revealed the latest DLC to come to Maneater is on the way as Truth Quest has an official release date. The content features Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, Rick and Morty, Archer) as he returns to the role of investigative journalist Trip Westhaven, as he continues his exploration into conspiracies of the dark underwater. The DLC will be released on August 31st, but before that happens, you vcan check out the latest trailer simply called "Site P", which we have for you below.

Starring the titular and evolved bull shark protagonist and investigative journalist/narrator Trip Westhaven, Maneater: Truth Quest will take players down the rabbit hole of dark secrets and conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO). The original stories of animals growing bone like armor, emitting flesh-eating toxins, or using electricity as a weapon were simply just old fisherman's tales. That is until conspiracy theorists everywhere pointed to the original Maneater as solid proof of a Government coverup. Trip Westhaven, driven the brink of madness, fires up his ViewTube channel "Truth Quest", to take his followers, the "Questers" into deep waters in an effort to uncover the dark secrets behind this whale of a tale.

Maneater: Truth Quest DLC takes players to a brand-new island off the coast of Port Clovis – and comes packed with new evolutions, challenges, wildlife, and more! Players will once again take control of the apex predator of the sea to Eat, Explore and Evolve their way to the top of the food chain. Those interested in testing the water can also look forward to a free pilot episode, showcasing some of the new objectives players can sink their teeth into while uncovering the mysteries that lie below. This pilot episode features approximately 10-15 minutes of gameplay and is intended to provide a small taste of what's to come with the full version of Maneater: Truth Quest.