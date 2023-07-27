Posted in: Games, MapleStory M, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: MapleStory, Mobile

MapleStory M Reveals Fifth Anniversary Celebration Plans

Celebrate five years worth of MapleStory M with a brand new event being added to the game, as well as new items and more for a limited time.

Nexon dropped new details today about the latest event coming to MapleStory M, as they celebrate the mobile game's Fifth Anniversary. The anniversary will kick off by having you join the game as a new character, with Kanna being added in, along with her spirit fox Haku. You'll also be able to take part in multiple events during this time, snag some free gifts, and a few more surprises along the way. We got the rundown of everything being added below.

"With a fan in her hand and her fluffy spirit fox companion, Haku, at her side, Kanna is making her grand debut in a quest to push back the evil in Maple World. After the mad warlord, Oda Nobunaga, attempts to sacrifice Princess Sakuno in a ritual to become the Demon King, Kanna must thwart his plans and return back to her homeland. As a magician class, Kanna wields great spiritual power and provides essential support to her party members with magical Summons. Various exciting events come with Kanna's introduction, including the Mega Burning Plus Event, the Kanna Growth Mission, and the Grow with Kanna event. Mobile Maplers can also explore a new historical region: Kanna's homeland, Momijigaoka. A special event, mini-games, and Coin Shop have also been created so that Mobile Maplers can join in MapleStory M's joyous fifth birthday celebrations. Players can receive powerful buffs, items, and Event Coins from the masters at the Legendary Sages event, as well as daily attendance rewards that change every day."

Legendary Sages: By completing a series of mini-games, players can earn powerful buffs, items, and Event Coins to level up. Maplers can also visit Sage Mr. Kim for a special gift.

By completing a series of mini-games, players can earn powerful buffs, items, and Event Coins to level up. Maplers can also visit Sage Mr. Kim for a special gift. Mega Burning Plus Event: A selected character can earn an extra two levels with every level-up.

A selected character can earn an extra two levels with every level-up. Maple M Burning Event: A selected Kanna character can earn an extra level with every level up (Lv. 140-198).

A selected Kanna character can earn an extra level with every level up (Lv. 140-198). Kanna Growth Mission: Players can gain extra rewards for Kanna by completing missions.

Players can gain extra rewards for Kanna by completing missions. Grow With Kanna: A selected character within the same account gets an EXP boost when Kanna levels up.

A selected character within the same account gets an EXP boost when Kanna levels up. Attendance Sheets: Special goodies and a Fifth Anniversary Attendance Sheet await players who log in on specific dates.

