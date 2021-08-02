Marauders Adversaries Event Begins In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

A new Adversaries Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The Wormtail and the Mauraders Adversaries Event will not only increase Wormtail Adversaries chains but will also offer increased Foundables featuring the Mauraders. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the following information about this Adversaries event to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, revealing the event's features and hinting at the narrative's content:

When the Calamity manifests a surge of Peter Pettigrew Adversaries, Hermione confronts Gareth Greengrass about his culpability. What insight, if any, will he provide? From 2 August 11 a.m. PT – 5 August 11 a.m. PT, prepare to face the following: Increased sightings of Peter Pettigrew Adversaries. Increased sightings of the Marauders – Young Sirius Black, Young Remus Lupin, Young Peter Pettigrew and Young James Potter. Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen. Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25% Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges. Players Level 4 to Level 14 will be able to access a special Baruffio's Spotlight Event during this time.

As always, this Adversaries Event will include a new Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The tasks and rewards for the event's Special Assignment will be as follows:

Use 2 Edible Dark Marks: 20 Spell Energy

Return 10 Young Peter Pettigrew Foundables: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Return 6 Young James Potter Foundables: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Earn 1750 Challenge XP through Wizarding Challenges or Adversary Chains: 6 Snowdrop

Use 7 Potions in Adversary Encounters: 1 Silver Key

Deal 27,500 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Restricted Section Book

Return 18 Artefact Fragments from Peter Pettigrew Chains: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat Peter Pettigrew 5 times: 1 Restricted Section Book

Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

This is the only Adversaries Event set for August 2021 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Instead of the normal second Adversaries Event, there will be two 1920s Convergences scheduled throughout the month.