Mario Strikers: Battle League Adds Daisy & Shy Guy

Nintendo will release a new free update for Mario Strikers: Battle League, as players will get Daisy and Shy Guy added to the roster. Set to be released on July 22nd, this update will add a number of new features to the game, including both characters as team leaders, a new set of Knight-themed gear, and the new Desert Ruin stadium. What's more, this will be the first of three free updates, with two more on the way later this year which will add more characters, gear, and stadiums. You can read more on these additions and check out the trailer for them below.

A loud roar erupts across the stadium. The audience cheers as newly added players dash out onto the field. These up-and-coming strikers have a lot to prove in this no-holds-barred sport, but they're prepared to hit the rough turf with some slick moves and deliver the goods. Please welcome Daisy and Shy Guy! Have a crack at these added features and see what kind of brilliant plays you can deploy to drill the ball home. Your confidence and composure in front of the goal will surely inspire sports fanatics in the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond!

Daisy – Whether on offense or defense, Daisy's high technique attribute, skillful passing and Flower Spiral Hyper Strike will keep opponents guessing!

Shy Guy – Evenly balanced in all attributes, Shy Guy is always eager to take the field no matter the position. Plus, Shy Guy's Propeller Dive Hyper Strike is a force to be reckoned with.

Knight-Themed Gear – When equipped, this gear increases the strength and shooting attributes at the cost of other attributes.

Desert Ruin Stadium – Get gritty in a new Mario Strikers stadium featuring the appearance of desert ruins. In addition to using the Desert Ruin stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium!